Kenny Omega promises fans that this game will be the best alternative wrestling game for wrestling fans. Will it be able to live up to the promise? Here are all of the details you need to know about AEW Fight Forever, including its release date, gameplay, story, and details.

AEW Fight Forever Release Date: June 29, 2023

AEW Fight Forever will be coming out on June 29, 2023, on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. It is developed by Yuke’s and published by THQ Nordic and AEW Games.

Gameplay

AEW Fight Forever is a wrestling fighting game that will differentiate itself from its competition by having a more arcadey feel compared to the more common sports simulation feel that most wrestling games today have. It features real-life wrestlers from the AEW wrestling promotion and its sister promotion, Ring of Honor.

The game will feature different match types, like Single, Tag Team, 3-Way, 4-Way, Ladder, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Unsanctioned Lights Out, and Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, with the promise of “lots of blood.” The game will have a Career Mode and Online Multiplayer, and will feature customizable wrestlers, tag teams, entrances, arenas, and move sets.

Story

AEW Fight Forever will feature a Career Mode which will allow players to go through any AEW wrestler’s career. Throughout the player’s career, they’d be able to take part in storylines, completing objectives and doing things inside and outside of the ring. They can earn currency and experience through the Career Mode, allowing them to purchase new gear and upgrade stats. Yuke’s promises that the game mode will be long and deep. However, not a lot of details regarding the direction of the plot that the Career Mode might have.

For a more detailed breakdown of all of the information we know so far about AEW Fight Forever, check out our more detailed review.