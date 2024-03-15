CBS Studios' animated adaptation of the popular mobile game “Among Us” has made significant strides with the addition of its first voice cast members. The series, which was reported to be in development by Variety in June 2023, has recruited Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, Elijah Wood, and Ashley Johnson to lend their voices to the project.
Created and executive produced by Owen Dennis, known for his work on “Infinity Train,” the “Among Us” animated series is a collaboration between CBS Eye Animation Productions and Innersloth, the independent game studio behind the original game. While no network or streaming platform has been attached to the series yet, it's expected to draw significant attention given the immense popularity of the game.
The series will follow the premise of the game, where crew members must identify an alien shapeshifter among them who aims to sow chaos, sabotage the ship, and eliminate everyone on board.
Each voice actor will bring a unique character to life:
- Randall Park will voice Red, the captain of The Skeld, described as a people-pleaser and blowhard with failed upward tendencies.
- Ashley Johnson will voice Purple, the Chief of Security, known for her safety consciousness, suspicion, and sarcasm, along with a penchant for being a wet blanket.
- Yvette Nicole Brown will voice Orange, in charge of HR, portrayed as a spineless corporate shill focused on eliminating redundancy, albeit redundantly.
- Elijah Wood will voice Green, an unpaid intern who is happy to be there and completes tasks obediently, even if it means getting paid in pizza.
The animation studio Titmouse will handle the animation, with Dennis executive producing alongside Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander, and Carl Neisser of Innersloth, along with Titmouse's Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina.
“Among Us” has enjoyed immense popularity since its launch in 2018, boasting over 500 million monthly active users and billions of views on platforms like YouTube and Twitch.