Actor Elijah Wood, who starred as Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings, wants to get to the bottom of what happened to his statue from 20 years ago.
When reuniting with co-star Sean Astin (Samwise Gamgee) at the SAG Awards, Wood remembers missing his statue from earlier awards, Deadline reports.
Elijah Wood and his SAG Award statue
You see, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King won a 2004 SAG Award for Best Film Ensemble. Wood couldn't attend that year, and Astin accepted the honors. So, during Saturday's SAG Awards, while the two of them were on stage, they reminisced about how long it had been and what the heck happened to Elijah's trophy.
“How's it been 20 years?” Wood asked his co-star. Astin replied, “It's been 20 years and yet I'm sorry you couldn't be there that night.”
Looking shocked, Elijah then said, “Sean, you were supposed to collect my statue for me if we won. What happened to it?”
“Well, it's somewhere. If by somewhere, you mean Frodo-fan-7-11's shelf, because he bought it on eBay? Sorry,” Astin said.
“Sean!” Wood replied.
“No, I just read that Marie Kondo book and it was just sort of a purge. Anyhow, I just threw it in the fire,” Astin added.
The movie that won was a massive hit, earning $377M domestically.
In case you're in the dark about the iconic film, the synopsis on Rotten Tomatoes reads, “The culmination of nearly 10 years' work and conclusion to Peter Jackson's epic trilogy based on the timeless J.R.R. Tolkien classic, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King presents the final confrontation between the forces of good and evil fighting for control of the future of Middle-earth. Hobbits Frodo and Sam reach Mordor in their quest to destroy the one ring, while Aragon leads the forces of good against Sauron's evil army at the stone city of Minas Tirith.”
Hopefully, Elijah Wood can get that SAG Award statue, even if it was burnt to a crisp in a fire or sold on eBay. (Okay, we know he was joking.)