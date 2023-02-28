Former Los Angeles Angels outfielder Albie Pearson died at the age of 88 on Monday, according to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

Albie Pearson was a member of the expansion club in 1961. He played for the Angels for six seasons, from age 26 to 31, and was selected to the All-Star game in 1963, starting the game in centerfield.

Pearson led the lead in runs scored in 1962 with 115.

Over Pearson’s nine-year career, he accumulated 13.2 wins above replacement, 831 hits and 28 home runs in 3077 at-bats. He hit .270 with a .369 on-base percentage, .355 slugging percentage and a .724 on-base plus slugging.

The Angels released a statement regarding Pearson’s death.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The Angels Organization was saddened to learn of the passing of former Angles All-Star Albie Pearson,” The Angels statement says. “As a key member of the expansion Angeles, Albie’s impact on our franchise was immediate. In the club’s inaugural game in 1961, he would etch his name into the record books by scoring the Organization’s first run.”

The Angels also talked about Pearson’s off-the-field contributions.

“While Albie will always be a treasured member of the Angels Organization, his greater achievements may have come away from the diamond,” The Angels statement says. ” For over 20 years, he and his wife Helen dedicated their time towards impacting countless communities through their tremendous work with Father’s Heart Ranch. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Albie’s wife, Helen, their five daughters and the entire Pearson family.”

Father’s Heart Ranch was founded by Albie and his wife in 1979, and it is supposed to serve as a group home for abused and neglected boys. Albie is survived by his wife and five daughters.