The Los Angeles Angels get another chance to find success with Albert Pujols. This time, his age and declining on-field play aren’t going to be factors as he’ll be serving more of an advisory role for the post-retirement service agreement he has with LA.

Perhaps the best aspect of Pujols’ new role on the team is that the Angels don’t need to peg him into any one position. He doesn’t have to be a first baseman or put pressure on his performance at the plate as the designated hitter. Instead, he can fill every need the Angels want from him that he’d be interested in fulfilling. According to The Athletic‘s Sam Blum, Pujols will be assisting in camp duties and then eventually touch base with future prospects in the Dominican Republic.

He’ll be a presence in the locker room around Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani while also offering a direct line to the Angels front office for advice. There are a lot worse ways to spend $1 million per year than having Albert Pujols involved in your baseball organization. The team’s stars seem to think so, too.

“It’s pretty cool,” Angels star Mike Trout said, via Blum. “Obviously having his presence in this locker room for the younger guys and the guys that’ve been up here. Any questions you have, just ask him. He’s been through it all.”

“The more he can be here, the better,” said Shohei Ohtani.

The Angels are in the midst of a prove-it stage with the threat of Ohtani’s potential exit looming. There has been pressure to win every season that Trout has been a top player in the league, but arguably none more so than this coming season. At the very least, having Albert Pujols around as a steadying presence for the team will probably be worth his wage.