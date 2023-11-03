The Los Angeles Angels decided to be buyers at the trade deadline this past summer, acquiring Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from the Chicago White Sox in July. Unfortunately, Giolito's time in particular was short-lived in LA, but it was long enough for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to have some fun with him.

Speaking on Chris Rose's podcast Friday, Giolito revealed how Ohtani mocked the right-hander in the locker room for how he sits:

It's common knowledge Shohei Ohtani doesn't speak a whole lot of English but he speaks enough to have trolled Giolito. Priceless. Unfortunately, the former first-round pick was put on waivers by the Angels at the end of August after posting an ERA over six in six starts. Aside from spending time around Ohtani and enjoying his vibes, it was a forgettable stint.

Giolito was ultimately picked up by the Cleveland Guardians but he was also poor, compiling a 7.04 ERA. Overall, just a bad year for the starter. As for the Angels, well, they could very well blow it up this offseason, with Shohei Ohtani expected to fetch a mega deal in free agency. There's a good chance he will leave LA because, in all honesty, the Japanese superstar deserves the opportunity to compete for a World Series title. That's simply not happening with the Halos.

RECOMMENDED
Dodgers might 'need' Shohei Ohtani to win World Series, add excitement
MLB rumors: Shohei Ohtani-Dodgers buzz gets another shot in the arm

Alex House ·

Question marks around Tim Anderson, Shohei Ohtani, Lucas Giolito, and Clayton Kershaw for MLB free agecy
2023-24 MLB free agents: Post World Series list of players available in the offseason

Bailey Bassett ·

Angels seriously eyeing Torii Hunter in managerial search
MLB rumors: Why Torii Hunter is a legitimate Angels manager candidate

Dan Fappiano ·

Giolito is now a free agent and will be looking for a new home this winter. Despite his poor 23′ campaign, an organization will likely pick Giolito up and give him the chance to find his best again.

 