Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani had some fun with Lucas Giolito in the locker room during their time together.

The Los Angeles Angels decided to be buyers at the trade deadline this past summer, acquiring Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from the Chicago White Sox in July. Unfortunately, Giolito's time in particular was short-lived in LA, but it was long enough for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to have some fun with him.

Speaking on Chris Rose's podcast Friday, Giolito revealed how Ohtani mocked the right-hander in the locker room for how he sits:

Shohei made fun of the way Lucas Giolito sat at his locker pic.twitter.com/LwmDt7d8t5 — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) November 3, 2023

It's common knowledge Shohei Ohtani doesn't speak a whole lot of English but he speaks enough to have trolled Giolito. Priceless. Unfortunately, the former first-round pick was put on waivers by the Angels at the end of August after posting an ERA over six in six starts. Aside from spending time around Ohtani and enjoying his vibes, it was a forgettable stint.

Giolito was ultimately picked up by the Cleveland Guardians but he was also poor, compiling a 7.04 ERA. Overall, just a bad year for the starter. As for the Angels, well, they could very well blow it up this offseason, with Shohei Ohtani expected to fetch a mega deal in free agency. There's a good chance he will leave LA because, in all honesty, the Japanese superstar deserves the opportunity to compete for a World Series title. That's simply not happening with the Halos.

Giolito is now a free agent and will be looking for a new home this winter. Despite his poor 23′ campaign, an organization will likely pick Giolito up and give him the chance to find his best again.