With the Dodgers being unceremoniously dispatched in the playoffs, the MLB offseason is in full swing for all of Los Angeles. The top priority for the next several weeks is simple. Win over Shohei Ohtani, or in the Angels' case, win him over again.

To the dismay of many baseball fans, that objective might be more attainable than previously thought. “While the Dodgers still are the favorite to sign free agent Shohei Ohtani, the Angels are cautiously optimistic that Ohtani will stay with them,” USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote on Monday morning.

Although that is hardly a strong show of faith, just the possibility of the Japanese superstar returning to Anaheim gives Halo fans a reason to smile. Is it false hope? Perhaps, but that is all this franchise has inspired over the past decade, anyways. What else is going to help people cope with another agonizing season and the potential end of the ultra promising Ohtani/Mike Trout era?

At the very least, however, it might be wise to start mentally picturing the impending two-time MVP wearing Dodger Blue. The organization has the financial means and will to make such a historic maneuver. Underachieving in the postseason, yet again, only puts more pressure on ownership to sign Shohei Ohtani.

But the Los Angeles Angels are obviously going to fight for their guy, knowing that a painfully bleak future awaits if he decides to find a new home. Especially if that new home is only about an hour down the road.

Their managerial search and other free agency decisions could improbably compel the batting/pitching extraordinaire to re-commit to the team that first peaked his interest six years ago. The Shohei sweepstakes are not yet officially underway, but you can rest assured that an epic turf war is already raging in LA.