The Los Angeles Angels made the decision to hang on to Shohei Ohtani Wednesday evening. On Wednesday night, the Halos swung a major trade with the Chicago White Sox to bolster their pitching.

The Angels are acquiring right-handed pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. In exchange, the White Sox are acquiring catching prospect Edgar Quero and left-handed pitcher Ky Bush.

Giolito comes to the Angels as a pending free agent this winter. The 29-year-old starter has pitched to a 3.79 ERA this season, striking out 131 batters and walking 42 in 121 innings pitched.

Lopez, 29, has spent the last six and a half seasons with the White Sox. In fact, Lopez and Giolito were traded to Chicago together in a trade that sent outfielder Adam Eaton to the Washington Nationals in December 2016. The new Angels reliever has pitched to a 4.29 ERA in 42 innings in 2023.

In return, the White Sox acquire a highly thought-of catcher in Quero. Quero signed with the Angels as an international free agent in 2021 and emerged as one of the team's top prospects. With this move, Los Angeles clearly views Logan O'Hoppe as the team's catcher of the future.

The White Sox also receive an intriguing pitcher in Bush. Los Angeles drafted the left-hander in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. At the time of the trade, Bush pitched for the Angels Double-A affiliate.

The Angels sit four games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the final American League Wild Card spot. Los Angeles certainly believes now is the time to push for the postseason. Let's see if this trade helps the Angels in their push for October baseball.