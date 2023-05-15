The popular animated series Archer will be coming to an end with its forthcoming 14th season.

FX has announced that Season 14 of Archer will premiere its first two episodes on FXX on August 30 at 10 p.m. ET and will then become available on Hulu the next day.

While an official announcement of a Season 14 of Archer had yet to be announced up until this point, the series’ star Chris Parnell had revealed that a 14th season was in production in January in an interview with ScreenRant. The thirteenth season ran from August 24, 2022, until October 12, 2022 — so this release date falls in line with what Seasons 12 and 13 have done.

The official synopsis of the upcoming season reads, “Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn’t so cut and dry.”

Archer has been a staple of FX and FXX since it premiered in 2009. The series was created by Adam Reed and stars the likes of H. Jon Benjamin, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Lucky Yates, and Reed himself. It has also been nominated for a wide range of awards including Emmys, Annie Awards, and Critics Choice Awards.

This announcement comes on the same day that What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 received a July 13 release date, Justified: City Primeval received a release date of July 18, and Season 3 of Reservation Dogs received an August 2 Hulu release date. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will return on June 7, The Full Monty premieres on June 14, and The Bear Season 2 premieres on June 22.

