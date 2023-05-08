You better get ready to answer any question in the kitchen with “Yes Chef” again, and don’t even think about making a sharp turn while holding food without shouting “Corner!” first. The breakout dark comedy/dramedy hit The Bear is set to get cooking for Season 2 with a premiere date announced for Thursday, June 22, according to FX. All 10 episodes will drop at once and will be available for streaming exclusively on Hulu. The show also unveiled its key art for Season 2 in its official Twitter announcement.

The Bear follows the travails of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White, who won a Golden Globe for his performance) as an up-and-coming chef in the world of fine dining, who’s forced to come home and run his family’s local sandwich shop The Original Beef of Chicagoland after his brother’s sudden and tragic suicide.

The new season will follow Chef Carmy and his crew as they “work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot,” per the announcement. “As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.”

In addition, Carmy’s crew will “juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning,” as they try to carry out Carmy’s vision for the restaurant.

The fan-favorite first season of The Bear garnered awards from the WGA, PGA, Golden Globes, SAG and Critics Choice Awards. It also brought the phrase “Yes Chef!” into the lexicon and made people looked at drab canned tomatoes in a whole new way.