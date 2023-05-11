With the number of streaming services out there, it can be overwhelming and flat-out annoying to navigate and hope between them all. Luckily, Bob Iger and Mickey Mouse are looking out for us as Disney has announced a merger of Disney+ and Hulu. However, there is a catch.

During May 10’s earnings call, Iger announced that a new app hosting both Disney+ and Hulu content will launch by the end of the year (the new app will only be available for those subscribed to both streaming services). The catch? Disney+, Hulu, and even ESPN+ — the forgotten child in this streaming service family — will still be offered as separate entities. So just because the content will be available on one app, you don’t have to worry about all of the R-rated films landing on your kid’s Disney+ account.

“While we continue to offer Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ as standalone options, this is a logical progression of our DTC offerings that will provide greater opportunities for advertisers, while giving bundle subscribers access to more robust and streamlined content, resulting in greater audience engagement and ultimately leading to a more unified streaming experience,” said Iger.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This announcement is the second of its kind in recent months. Last month, Warner Bros. announced the merging of HBO Max and Discovery+. It’s a move that makes sense for all of the services that combine a number of different ones. The user experience improves from moves like this and credit to Disney for doing so. Let’s just hope that the name of the Disney+ and Hulu-combined service is better than Max.