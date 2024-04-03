As The Greatest Hits shows, music is one of the most important parts of our daily lives. I'm listening to Achtung Baby as I write this sentence, an album that saved my life during my turbulent early college years.
Ned Benson's new romance fantasy, The Greatest Hits, is a poignant mediation on processing grief. If we could go back in time, would we? is the question Harriet (Lucy Boynton) faces.
After her boyfriend dies in a car crash, Harriet shuts down. The only thing she has is music, which transports her back in time to the benchmark moments of their relationship: the music festival where they met, a romantic walk on the beach, and the day they moved in together.
On one hand, this allows Harriet to go back to a happier time. At the same time, she is faced with a blossoming romance with a new man (played by Justin H. Min). Harriet has to find a balance of moving on while also grieving.
The Greatest Hits is a mostly scratch-free listen (or watch). Its clever time travel plot device is effectively used to portray Harriet's unwillingness to move forward. Plus, the film leaves viewers on a No Way Home-like note that will require tissues.
The Greatest Hits review
The film is anchored by Boynton. Aside from her role in Bohemian Rhapsody, in which she played Freddie Mercury's love interest Mary Austin, Boynton has rarely received a proper chance to shine. In The Greatest Hits, Lucy Boynton delivers what's hands-down her best performance to date.
There are layers to Harriet. On the surface, she has a cold, apathetic attitude that her best friend, played by Austin Crute, can sense. She has to lie through her teeth to make her believe that she's okay, and it's troubling to watch.
When Justin H. Min's character comes along, he shares a great rapport with Boynton. Their chemistry has the right balance of awkwardness and dorkiness that makes it endearing and easy to root for. There's no better example than the silent disco scene where the connection clicks.
It's almost like Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World — except swap out Ramona's roller skates for headphones. Harriet initially comes off as a closed-off and guarded woman. Over time, her sweet new love interest helps her rediscover herself.
Her rapport with Max (David Corenswet) is unique. Max was her first love, and unlike other romance movies, The Greatest Hits gives a lot of glimpses of their past relationship. Corenswet will soon play Superman, and it's easy to see why thanks to his charm.
Time travel
Ned Benson has a fascination with music and messing with time. The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby similarly utilizes music while telling various stories.
His concept for The Greatest Hits is more clever, and time travel is well-handled. It's not like Back to the Future or the other popular films that use the concept. Sure, Harriet does wrestle with changing the past to impact her future, but the fate of the world doesn't rest on her shoulders (just her own).
The only flaw with Benson's usage of time travel is its presentation. Truthfully, it appears a little cheesy whenever it begins happening. Harriet's surroundings begin shaking as she moves backward in time.
Once there, it works well. There's a subtle glossiness that reminds viewers that this was a pristine moment in time for Harriet.
The song selection is also strong. “This Is the Day” is the first song that transports Harriet back in time. It's perhaps the most traumatizing song of the bunch, as it brings her to the day she moved in with Max (which is the day he died in a car crash).
Phoebe Bridgers' cover of the Cure's “Friday I'm in Love” is also used. As you'd imagine, Bridgers' rendition is a lot more somber than the Cure's, which makes it fitting for the moment it's slotted into The Greatest Hits.
Should you watch The Greatest Hits?
Generally, time travel movies don't work. The Greatest Hits is almost like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind given its high concept and execution.
Lucy Boynton has never been better, and Justin H. Min continues building his name up after his performances in The Umbrella Academy and After Yang.
Like a great single from a lukewarm album, The Greatest Hits is a standout in the tired romance genre. Above all else, it's a film about navigating grief and finding the light at the end of a tunnel. And for that, it's worth a watch.
Grade: B
The Greatest Hits will be released in theaters on April 5 and streaming on Hulu on April 12.