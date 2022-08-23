Arkansas football could be a dark horse SEC title contender in 2022, and it all depends on two things.

The first is how well their star quarterback will play.

Recall that the SEC has so many well-known quarterbacks, including Bryce Young, the Heisman Trophy winner from the previous year. This also includes Will Levis and Anthony Richardson. Both should go in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

One other name to look out for, however, is K.J. Jefferson of Arkansas. Pundits far too frequently leave him out of the big QB conversation. He only ran for 664 yards and six scores on the ground while serving as a sophomore, but he did throw for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns. According to coach Sam Pittman, Jefferson motivates the team and establishes the tone for Arkansas football.

For sure, Jefferson’s play will determine how far the Razorbacks go.

The second factor is how Treylon Burks will be replaced. In addition to rushing the ball 14 times for 112 yards and one touchdown, he was Arkansas’ go-to target last season. He racked up 1,104 yards and 11 receiving TDs. Two candidates are Matt Landers, who caught five touchdown passes for Toledo last season, and Jadon Haselwood, who caught six touchdown passes for Oklahoma last year.

Aside from them, however, there is one other wideout who should be on Razorback fans’ watchlists.

That guy is Ketron Jackson, who will be the biggest x-factor in Arkansas football for 2022.

Arkansas Football Biggest X-Factor of the 2022 College Football Season

Ketron Jackson

The Arkansas Razorbacks’ search to find a replacement for first-round choice Treylon Burks at wide receiver has been one of their major offseason stories. While a number of newcomers have arrived prepared to meet that task, sophomore receiver Ketron Jackson could also be poised for an uptick in output in his second season with the Razorbacks.

In the recruiting class of 2021, Jackson had a consensus rating of four stars and arrived in Arkansas with high hopes. Jackson had an appearance in each of the team’s 13 games as a true freshman last year, but he struggled to settle in. He adjusted big time to learn how to play college football. He also recovered from a knee injury. Each of Arkansas’ freshman receivers in 2021 will see a discernible learning curve, according to head coach Sam Pittman.

Nice snag from Ketron Jackson Jr. on Day 12 of Arkansas fall camp. pic.twitter.com/t9xGzIRe3F — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) August 18, 2022

Jackson, however, believes he is better equipped and better positioned for success as he begins his second collegiate season.

“I feel like I’d be better by being more comfortable out on the field,” Jackson said. “Last year, I didn’t feel comfortable at all coming off an injury and not really being comfortable in my body. And with the playbook this year, everything’s slowing down for me. So just knowing the game, learning the game, I’ll be better.”

The Hogs lost four of their top five pass catchers from a year ago. Several Arkansas receivers have stepped in to fill the vacuum they left behind, including Jackson. The Razorback receivers seem to have stepped up so far in fall camp. In fact, Jackson has spent some time in camp running with the first-team offense.

He has always had the appropriate attitude to succeed, according to Razorback receiving coach Kenny Guiton. The team should reward the sophomore in due course.

“Man, he’s a man I’m just eager to see,” Guiton said. “Simply being consistent, being yourself, and competing fiercely seems to be the general trend in the room. And Ketron has done it ever since he arrived at college in the spring of last year. Man, it’s amazing to see the progress he’s made since then.”

The Hogs will kick off the season in less than two weeks. This means Jackson and the other wide receivers from Arkansas will get an opportunity to showcase their development.

“He’s such a good dude that he’s going to say ‘yes sir’ to anything you say and try to go get it done, try to go execute it,” he added. “Those are the best players, the ones that can hear it, see it, and actually translate it to the field. He’s that type of guy, he’s doing that. He’s reaping benefits from it right now.”

If Jackson goes off for big numbers this coming season, he could be the big ticket ingredient for a season to remember in Arkansas football.