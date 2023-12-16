The Razorbacks' all-time leading passer departs the school after five record-setting seasons.

Arkansas football quarterback KJ Jefferson —whose status for the 2024 season has been up in the air for some time, has finally announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.

The 22-year-old native of Sardis, Mississippi, will be a sixth-year Senior in 2024.

The news was first reported by The Athletic's Max Olson in a social media post Saturday afternoon in which he posted a statement from Jefferson's Instagram page.

“It has been a dream to be captain and QB1 at the University of Arkansas,” wrote Jefferson. ” Accomplishing those records and being mentioned amongst the great QBs in Razorback history was an honor, but the memories and friendships I've made with my coaches and teammates along the way are what I'll cherish the most. To the fans, I can't express my gratitude enough for all of the support I've received from this great state.”

In his 44-game Arkansas football career, Jefferson completed 626 passes on 962 attempts (65.1%), accumulating 7,911 air yards and 67 touchdown passes to just 18 interceptions. He was also MVP of the 2021 Outback Bowl and the 2022 Liberty Bowl.

Jefferson departs the Arkansas football program as the school's all-time leader in numerous quarterback categories, including pass completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns, total plays, and total yards.

According to CBS Sports' Dean Straka, several schools — many of them Arkansas' SEC competitors, will be interested in Jefferson's services for the 2024 season. They include South Carolina, Auburn, and TCU, to name a few.

Arkansas added former Boise State quarterback Taylen Green five days ago in anticipation of Jefferson's decision.