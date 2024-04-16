April 16th marks the beginning of the spring transfer window for college football players. Many programs have conducted their spring scrimmages, which gives players a glimpse into what kind of role they can project to have in the upcoming season. One player who did not seem overly enthusiastic about his role is Arkansas quarterback Jacolby Criswell. Criswell's locker was reportedly cleared out, foretelling his plans to find a new home.
Jacolby Criswell needs to find a spot where he can just play. He has been around the block, but still doesn't have many reps under his belt. Criswell initially enrolled at the University of North Carolina, but was the backup to Sam Howell and Drake Maye for three seasons. He then transferred to the University of Arkansas, his home-state school, but backed up KJ Jefferson in Fayetteville.
Criswell is embarking on his fifth season of college football but has just 58 pass attempts to his name. He has talent. Criswell was the 10th-best quarterback prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He just hasn't been able to get on the field. That needs to change with his next stop. Criswell has to find somewhere he knows he will be the guy, even if it means going to a lesser power conference school or a group of five school. Football programs like Vanderbilt, Maryland, and Toledo could give him what he's looking for.
Vanderbilt Commodores
Criswell did look poised to take over as the starting quarterback of the Arkansas Razorbacks after the 2023 season concluded. But, after they snagged Taylen Green from the transfer portal and fellow former four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton leapfrogged him on the depth chart, he went looking for options. His only other option for starting at an SEC school might be Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt is not exactly known for its football prowess, but they do play in the SEC. Criswell would almost definitely be a better option than what they have at their disposal at the moment. AJ Swann, Ken Seals, and Walter Taylor split the quarterback duties for Vanderbilt last season. It didn't go super well for them. They completed just 55.6% of their passes and averaged 6.9 yards per attempt. That's not great.
Criswell would surely start at Vanderbilt football, a program that could use as much talent that it can get. This might be the best possible landing spot for the Morrilton product.
Maryland Terrapins
If Criswell wants to stay in the power five and doesn't go to Vanderbilt, Maryland football could be his last hope. Taulia Tagovailoa played very well for the Terps during his time there under head coach Mike Locksley, but he is out of eligibility. Maryland hasn't really done a whole lot at the position to find a replacement for him either.
The Maryland football program did land former NC State quarterback MJ Morris out of the portal, but he had a QBR of 31.6 last season. He has completed only 57.8% of his passes for his career too. Former four-star quarterback Jayden Sauray and Cameron Edge are also on the roster, but they have nine college pass attempts between them.
This is a crowded and talented quarterback room, but also a very inexperienced one. Criswell could win a quarterback competition here and play for a great offensive coach in Locksley. This could be a spot for him.
Toledo Rockets
If Criswell goes the group of five route, Toledo looks like the best option. The Rockets have done a lot of winning lately. They've finished with a winning record in every year but one since 2010 across three different head coaches. Toledo also has a quarterback opening.
Dequan Finn did a great job as Toledo's starting quarterback over the last three seasons, but he is off to Baylor. The Rockets haven't found a quarterback in the portal to replace him. Criswell could be that guy. He has a similar game to Finn and Toledo would have two years with him under center. Criswell would finally have a chance to be a program's starting quarterback. This seems like a perfect fit. Both sides should want to make it happen.