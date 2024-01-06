Ja'Quinden Jackson took to social media to announce his intention to transfer to Arkansas

Following back-to-back winning seasons in 2021 and 2022, the Arkansas Razorbacks took a step backwards in 2023, finishing at the bottom of the SEC West with a 4-8 record. But Arkansas' soon-to-be fifth-year head coach Sam Pittman appears to be hell-bent on making sure the Razorbacks return to winning form in 2024. First came the hiring of former Razorbacks head coach Bobby Petrino, who coached Arkansas to back-to-back 10+ win seasons in 2010 and 2011, will serve as offensive coordinator under Pittman. The next big moves came in the transfer portal, where Sam Pittman secured a big prize at quarterback in former Boise State product Taylen Green, which was followed by the commitment of former Utah Utes running back, Ja'Quinden Jackson.

Woo Pig Sooie, indeed!

Ja'Quinden Jackson began his college career as a quarterback, initially committing to Texas in 2020 before transferring to Utah, where he would convert to running back, even though before enrolling at Texas, most scouts believed Jackson would eventually end up becoming an impact defensive player in college. With the Utes, however, Jackson established himself as a solid #1 back last year, leading Utah in carries (161), rushing yards (797), and rushing touchdowns (4).

In Taylen Green and Ja'Quinden Jackson, the Razorbacks have formed a backfield duo that should help Bobby Petrino hit the ground running — literally — in his first season back in Fayetteville. Not only does Jackson pack a punch as a runner, but Green, the reigning Mountain West Championship Game MVP, can also make things happen on the ground. In two full seasons as Boise State's starting quarterback, Green rushed for 1,024 yards and 19 touchdowns.