Crying on-screen can't be easy, and you have to wonder what actors are thinking when they are doing so. Ryan Gosling plays Ken in the upcoming Barbie film, and the demands director Greta Gerwig had for him when crying are interesting, to say the least.

In The New Yorker's recent feature on Barbie, they revealed that Gerwig told Gosling to “cry the way her four-year-old son cries” for his crying scenes in the film. It remains to be seen how well this advice worked for Gosling in the film, but we now know that when he cries in Barbie, it will sound similar to how Gerwig's actual young son sounds when he cries.

Barbie is the upcoming film based on the famous Mattel dolls. Margot Robbie stars as the titular doll as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery with Ken after being expelled from Barbie Land. In addition to Robbie and Gosling playing their iconic dolls, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, and John Cena are just a few of the names of actors playing different variants of the dolls.

Ryan Gosling is an accomplished director who has been selective with his projects in recent years. After First Man, he went on an acting hiatus before starring in The Gray Man — an action-thriller from the Russo brothers for Netflix. He starred in the film with Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and Regé-Jean Page. Aside from Barbie, Gosling's next big role will come in The Fall Guy — Bullet Train director David Letch's next film.

Barbie will be released on July 21.