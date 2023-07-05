Luke Macfarlane has had a full acting plate this year. He starred in Bros and the Apple TV+ comedy Platonic, and he also had a chance at the blockbuster film Barbie. However, he revealed it was a “brutal” decision to turn the Greta Gerwig film down.

“It was interesting because I had auditioned for a small part in Barbie and got it,” Luke Macfarlane told The Hollywood Reporter. “And then I got an email from Nick that was like, “I think you’d be really great in this part.” I was like, “Great. I have this offer for Barbie, so you gotta let me know.” We tried to make it work, and I was like, “You know what? I really, really wanted to work on this show.” Careers are funny things — you never really know. When I read about the character on the page, I was like, “This is somebody I understand.”

As for why he turned the role down, it really came down to timing: “It was one of those brutal things. Yeah, the timing couldn’t work out for both. I’m not trying to sound boastful. It was a small, little part, but I’ve never been part of some beautiful, big, cool thing like that. It would have been cool to be able to do both.”

Platonic follows Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen as they rekindle an old friendship. Macfarlane plays Byrne's uptight, lawyer husband having trouble adjusting to their friendship. Macfarlane admitted that the uptightness of his character Charlie cam naturally to him.

“Charlie’s uptightness is something that comes naturally to me. Nick would often poke fun at me during the filming of Bros — he’s like, “You’re very stiff.” And that is just kind of the way I move, which seemed appropriate to Charlie. He’s really got a strong moral center, and he believes in doing things the right way, and he’s a little stiff. [With] Seth and Rose’s really easy calm, it makes for a good contrast.”