After a year at USC, Dorian Singer has once again found himself in the transfer portal.

When a player enters the transfer portal, they typically think that the grass is greener on the other side. In the case of Dorian Singer, however, that did not prove to be the case.

Singer was outstanding as a sophomore at the University of Arizona in 2022, where he caught 66 receptions for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns. But after the Wildcats went 5-7 that season, Singer decided to transfer to USC to catch passes from the reigning (at the time) Heisman trophy winner and potential first-overall pick Caleb Williams.

That is a very rational decision that just about any prolific wide receiver would make. Unfortunately for Singer, things just didn't work out for him at USC. Singer didn't get on the field as much as he likely wanted to in 2023 after being part of a crowded wide receiver room in Southern California.

After registering over 1,100 yards in 2022, Singer was only able to haul in 24 receptions for 289 yards and three touchdowns with the Trojans. Meanwhile, his former school Arizona finished a dream season by winning 38-24 over Oklahoma in their bowl game to end the season 10-3.

Things didn't work out for Singer at USC, but that doesn't mean it won't work out for him at his next stop. Plenty of programs will be interested in Singer. A couple of schools stand out as potential landing spots,

Utah Utes

There might not be a program in America that could use a jolt in their wide receiver room more than the Utah Utes. Devaughn Vele was Utah's leading receiver in 2023 with only 593 yards. His 43 receptions also led the team and that isn't a ton to speak of either. Vele was Utah's leading receiver from the wide receiver in 2022 as well, but the 55 receptions for 695 yards and five touchdowns he brought in wasn't exactly breaking the record books either.

Yes, part of the reason for the low production from the wide receiver room is in Utah's deliberate style of play that emphasizes running the ball. Their starting quarterback Cam Rising also didn't play at all in 2023 and is a big reason for the pedestrian production from Utah's passing game.

But they also could use a difference-maker in their wide receiver room to help out their quarterback and offense in general. Singer had almost as many yards in 2022 as Vele has had in the last two seasons combined. He'd make a huge difference to that passing attack.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

If Dorian Singer wants a change of scenery, maybe coming back close to home could be the change he needs to get the most out of his talent. Singer is from Saint Paul, Minnesota, which is only 17 minutes away from Minneapolis, home of the University of Minnesota.

Minnesota's offense was not much to write home about in 2023. The Gophers registered the eighth-fewest passing yards per game in 2023, ahead of only Air Force, Army, Navy, Iowa, Nebraska, Ball State, and Rutgers. Their starting quarterback, Athan Kaliakmanis, has left the program through the transfer portal as well.

While this offense looks to be work in progress, there is still talent on this team. Freshman running back Darius Taylor was outstanding, averaging over 5.8 yards per carry in his first collegiate season. Daniel Jackson is an outstanding receiver as well, as he put up 831 yards and eight touchdowns on 59 receptions despite the porous passing attack.

The Gophers have added former Fresno State quarterback Logan Fife. Perhaps if they could nab Singer as well, this passing attack could really take off in 2024.