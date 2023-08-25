In less than 48 hours, the college football season will be underway, and USC football fans have the treat of watching their team compete a week earlier than most. The Trojans have a week zero matchup against San Jose State at home on Saturday to kick off a huge season. Expectations are sky high for USC in year two of the Lincoln Riley era. The Trojans took a big step forward last season by winning 11 games, but at the end of the day, they didn't win the Pac-12 and they didn't make the College Football Playoff. However, USC did produce the Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams, and he is back this season with something to prove.

Having a QB win the Heisman and then getting him back the next season doesn't happen a lot, but it is happening this year for USC football. Caleb Williams is exactly the type of player and leader that the Trojans need, and his teammates look up to him a lot.

“Whatever he says, his voice is so powerful,” USC WR Dorian Singer said on Preferred Walk-On. “If he told us to run through a brick wall, 10 guys would run through a brick wall for him.”

That's the type of leadership that is needed from a guy like Williams. It's no secret that he is expected to be the best player in college football next season, and that could put a lot of pressure on a player. However, it sounds like Williams is embracing it and coming into the season to show that last year wasn't a one time thing. He wants to be the best player again, and he wants USC to be the best team as well. The Trojans main goal is a national championship, and Williams can make that happen.