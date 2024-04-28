USC football continues to gear up for its inaugural season in the Big Ten conference. Just days after the Trojans landed top-shelf defensive back Greedy Vance Jr. from Florida State, the program now adds to their skill-position group.
Former Auburn wide receiver Jay Fair committed to USC on Sunday, just two days after his campus visit, via 247 Sports. The Rockwall, Texas native led Tigers wideouts with 31 catches last year. Fair was a two-year starter for the program, averaging 11 yards per catch in 2023 while also finishing second on the team in yards and receptions. He'll have two more years of eligibility left.
The 5-foot-11, 186-pound target joins a stacked Trojans transfer class that ranks 15th in the nation, via 247 Sports. How will Fair fit into the squad next season and beyond?
Jay Fair may have to work his way up USC football's depth chart
USC will have a crowded wide receiver room in 2024. Fair is the program's third transfer wideout, joining UCLA's Kyle Ford and Tufts' Jaden Richardson. Additionally, the Trojans are bringing in four-star prospect Xavier Jordan, the 11th-ranked prospect out of the state of California, via 247.
The team also has several returning receivers from last year, including Deuce Robinson, Zachariah Branch, and Kyron Hudson. They all posted 351, 320, and 189 yards respectively in 2023. Fair recorded 324 for Auburn last year.
Regardless, the former three-star prospect felt that the move to southern California was the right one for him, via On3's Erik McKinney.
“Couple reasons it felt like the move to me is the academics and the degree from this university is amazing, and the opportunities that come with it are once-in-a-lifetime,” Fair explained. “From a football aspect, Coach [Dennis] Simmons and [Lincoln] Riley have been together and in sync for a long time offensively. This program has the most receivers drafted out of the program, and the development that coach Simmons can do is something that can help take my game to the next level. I just felt a genuine family atmosphere and I’m ready to go to work and be the best version of me for this program.”
Fair didn't lie about USC's track record of getting wideouts to the NFL. Over just the last few years alone, former Trojans at the position that got to the next level include Jordan Addison, Drake London, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Michael Pittman Jr. St. Brown even became the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver on Wednesday, giving the Trojans another reason to be dubbed “Wide Receiver University.”
However, for Fair to be the next USC alum to become a star NFL wideout, he'll first have to step up his college production. For example, Brenden Rice recorded 45 catches for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Trojans last year, and he didn't get selected until the seventh round this past draft.
Regardless, USC won't be hurting for wide receiver depth in 2024. With the Trojans now joining an 18-team Big Ten conference, they'll need as much help as possible to stay in contention. Time will tell if Fair will separate himself from the pack.