USC football hit with another transfer portal blow.

The strength of the USC football team this season was the offense, but they are going to have to replace a lot of talent next season. Star quarterback Caleb Williams is going to be going to the NFL and will likely be the #1 pick, and the Trojans have also lost quite a few players to the transfer portal already. The portal gives, and the portal takes away, and after the most recent USC transfer portal departure, the Trojans are going to be hoping for a change in fortune going forward.

Dorian Singer transferred to USC football last season from Arizona, and he is back in the portal again, according to a tweet from Tom VanHaaren. The speedy wide receiver is obviously very familiar with the transfer process, and he is willing to go through it again to find the right fit for him as he believes that playing with the Trojans isn't right for him.

It's not a big surprise to see Dorian Singer transfer as his numbers took a big hit this season compared to the previous year at Arizona. Perhaps Singer was expecting a bigger role with USC, but he certainly didn't have the year that he was hoping for.

In 2022, Singer had a monster season. He hauled in 66 receptions for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns. This season for USC, Singer had just 24 receptions for 289 yards and three touchdowns. He took a bit of a step backwards in the loaded Trojans offense, and he might be looking to go to a place where he will be the guy. USC had a plethora of talented receivers this season, and Caleb Williams had a lot of options in terms of who he was going to throw to.

This is a tough loss for USC, and whoever picks up Singer will be getting a good one. He has proved that he can be an elite wide receiver at the highest level of college football.

The offseason is here for USC football and it is a crucial one. They have lost some good talent from the 2023 squad, and they have some work to do to get ready for 2024 in the Big Ten. It will be an exciting few months for the program as they prepare for the big change.