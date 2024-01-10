Which team should trade for Marcus Smart?

It's safe to say the Memphis Grizzlies' 2023-24 NBA season is over following Ja Morant's season-ending injury. With the Grizzlies likely headed to the tank, it's worth asking if Memphis makes Marcus Smart available for a trade.

Morant underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum after he suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder during a training session on Saturday. He is expected to make a recovery in time for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Grizzlies went 6-19 through Morant's league-sanctioned 25-game suspension to begin the season. Morant returned on December 19th against the New Orleans Pelicans and immediately made his presence felt with an emphatic game-winner in his first game back. He led the Grizzlies to four straight wins and a 6-3 record in his nine appearances. Unfortunately, after bringing Memphis back to life, the All-Star point guard's season suddenly comes to a halt.

With that said, the Grizzlies should place their focus on next season with Morant coming back healthy. As for this season, Memphis could also plan out by retooling its current roster ahead of next year. They could become sellers at the deadline and Marcus Smart could emerge as a prime trade candidate should the Grizzlies make him available on the market.

Several contenders will certainly entertain the idea of acquiring a former Defensive Player of the Year like Smart. With that said, here are the best destinations for Marcus Smart should the Grizzlies put him on the trade block.

Best Marcus Smart trade destinations

The Milwaukee Bucks are probably the team that need Marcus Smart the most. The Giannis Antetokounmpo-led squad has a glaring need for a legitimate point-of-attack defender after it acquired Damian Lillard and lost Jrue Holiday in the offseason and Smart fits the bill. For the season, head coach Adrian Griffin has entrusted Malik Beasley and Pat Connaughton to be Milwaukee's main POA defenders. And that simply hasn't cut it so far for the Bucks.

Smart would be a perfect fit in the backcourt with Damian Lillard as he would be able to cover for the All-Star guard's deficiencies on the defensive end.

However, trading for Smart's $18.5 million price tag this season could gut the Bucks' already thin depth. They would certainly need to include Bobby Portis, who could be of value to Memphis as a backup big man. Likewise, they might need to include Connaughton to match salaries or add at least three players on minimum deals to get to Smart's 2023-24 season salary.

The Bucks should have a solid starting five featuring Lillard, Smart, Khris Middleton, Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez. By sacrificing depth to bring in Smart, Milwaukee could put its focus on the buyout market to bring in more support for its eventual postseason run.

Philadelphia 76ers

Another team who is actively on the trade market is the Philadelphia 76ers. While the Sixers have recovered well from the James Harden trade drama at the start of the season, they could still use some upgrades around the edges of their roster. Joel Embiid is once again playing at an MVP level. Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey has elevated his play to an All-Star level and has proven to be a terrific co-star next to the Sixers superstar.

Philadelphia has also constructed a well-rounded supporting cast surrounding Embiid and Maxey. Tobias Harris is a solid third scoring option, while the likes of Kelly Oubre Jr., DeAnthony Melton, Marcus Morris Sr., and Nicolas Batum have given them solid minutes in a supporting role.

Nonetheless, it still feels like the Sixers need upgrades, and Smart would bolster Philadelphia's defensive backcourt. Melton has played well alongside Maxey this season, but he is still a little undersized as a shooting. Smart is heftier and his extra 20-pounds would give the Sixers a better option against teams with bigger and stronger guards and wings like the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat.

The Sixers can trade one of Morris, Batum, or Covington, and add another young piece like Jaden Springer to bring in Smart. They could also attach a first round pick or multiple second-rounders to sweeten the pot.

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to be major players in the trade market as the February trade deadline gets nearer. Los Angeles has been linked to star players like Zach LaVine and Dejounte Murray. But if they can't get their hands on one of them, perhaps they can go after Marcus Smart, who would be a terrific boost to their defensive backcourt.

Smart should help shore up the Lakers' defensive woes and provide the energy and tenacity they lost in losing Dennis Schroder in free agency. While he isn't the most consistent three-point shooter out, he is still a viable threat from beyond the arc and has had his fair share of clutch three-pointers. Smart is also a seasoned veteran who has been through numerous deep playoff runs with the Celtics, so his experience should come in handy for a Lakers team looking to make a championship run.

The question, however, comes down to just how much Los Angeles is willing to give up for Smart. They have the contracts to get to Smart's $18.5 million salary this season. But will the Lakers be willing to attach a first-rounder or multiple seconds, or a young player to get him.

Smart isn't necessarily a big time game-changer, but he moves the needle a bit for their defense. The Lakers would likely prefer to have the veteran as their point-of-attack defender over someone like Cam Reddish, so there is rationale to trade for him from the Grizzlies.