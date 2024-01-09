Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is clearly not a fan of the team's performances as of late.

The Milwaukee Bucks may have been without Damian Lillard during their Monday night matchup against the Utah Jazz, but they still had more than enough talent to defeat the 12th-placed team in the Western Conference, especially when they were at home. Alas, what ensued was one of the most lifeless displays of basketball fans will ever see from the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Bucks.

The Bucks fell down by 31 points at the halftime intermission against the Jazz, which is quite inexcusable for a team with championship aspirations. They shot an exceptionally poor percentage from the field; their 8-19 output from deep isn't the worst (42.1 percent), but their two-point shooting was beyond ghastly. Milwaukee made just eight of their 29 attempts from two-point range in that dreadful first half, which is good for just 27.5 percent.

As a result, boos rained down Fiserv Forum, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and company having to bear the brunt of Bucks fans' frustrations after their worst half of the season. Nonetheless, Antetokounmpo knows that the fans are well within their rights to boo the team, as he of all people would know that that performance was as far from their best as it could be.

“I think we have great fans, but around the league, if you don't play hard and don't give everything for the team, there are times where you might get booed…S**t, I'd boo myself tonight too,” Antetokounmpo said, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

“Being down in the first half 33 points, I don't remember the last time we were down 33 points in the first half playing at home. Yeah. It was frustrating, for sure.”

This lifeless performance from the Bucks comes on the heels of Giannis Antetokounmpo's organization-wide callout, which prompted the Jazz to retaliate with some good-hearted trolling, so to see Milwaukee put up an even worse performance than the one they trotted out during their loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday will be unacceptable for Antetokounmpo and company.

Nonetheless, the Bucks will also know that it's better for them to face adversity now and be able to deal with it now instead of hitting a brick wall and shrugging their shoulders in the playoffs like they did last year.