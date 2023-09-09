Best-selling rapper and former Migos frontman Quavo is looking to enroll at the University of Georgia soon. The artist announced his intentions to continue his educational career at UGA in an interview with Vibe writer Amber Corrine. The interview was in promotion of his new collaboration with Lids to create a UGA hat.

“Next year, I’m going to enroll myself into [the] University of Georgia. I’m going to be a student on campus.”

Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Marshall, didn't reveal what he planned to major in. The rapper revealed that he graduated from Lilburn’s Berkmar High School in 2020.

“Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of 2020 We Lit Now What College Should I Go To,” he posted on his Instagram with a picture of him in a cap and gown.

Quavo initially attended Berkmar High School in Gwinett County. He was a starting quarterback for Berkmar's football team in 2009. An article from the Gwinett Daily Post showed that he threw for three touchdowns in a dominant 33-6 win over Meadowcreek for Berkmar's homecoming in October 2009. Quavo explained in an interview with Business Insider.

“I love the game. I'm from the game. The game been taken away from me due to decisions I made in the streets, the decisions I made in life, and I chose another route in rapping.”

UGA has since responded to Quavo's interest in attending the institution, with University spokesman Greg Trevor saying, “Quavo is a longtime fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, and we appreciate his enthusiastic support of the University of Georgia.”