Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is trolling his coaching colleague, Clemson's Dabo Swinney. Swinney ranted on his radio show this week.

The University of Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is poking a little fun at his colleague in the coaching ranks, Clemson's Dabo Swinney. Smart joked on his coach's show this week that he hopes he doesn't get any questions from ‘Tyler in Spartanburg,' a caller that butted heads with Swinney over Clemson's lackluster season.

Smart made the comments on his radio show, per Benjamin Wolk of 247 Sports.

Kirby Smart: “I hope we don’t have any questions from Tyler in Spartanburg. I’m trying to avoid that.” on his coach’s show this week (via @benjaminwolk) 😂 pic.twitter.com/TJ37VkjgpH — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) November 3, 2023

Clemson's head coach Swinney was confronted by the caller “Tyler in Spartanburg” on his show earlier this week, per Deadspin. The caller complained about Clemson's season and why the coach isn't winning more games. Swinney defended his record and took five minutes to berate the caller who complained. Clemson is mired in a 4-4 season in the ACC and the power program is struggling to find wins. Swinney went on to take responsibility for the team's record despite his attack on the caller.

It's certainly not normal for Swinney and the Clemson Tigers to be struggling in the ACC. Clemson has had 12 consecutive seasons of at least 10 wins, which is a staggering statistic. The team went to the Orange Bowl in 2022 and finished ranked in the top 25.

While Clemson is struggling, Georgia is once again at the top of the college football ranks. Georgia is undefeated on the season at 8-0 and ranked first in the country. The Bulldogs are leading the SEC East and remain in the driver's seat for the top seed in the College Football Playoff. It's safe to bet that there will be no angry callers on Smart's program demanding more from the program or head coach.

Georgia hosts 14th ranked Missouri at 3:30 Eastern Saturday. Clemson hosts 12th ranked Notre Dame in a crucial matchup for the Tigers on Saturday. Kick is at noon Eastern.