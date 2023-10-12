During a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, rapper Offset candidly discussed the pivotal role Pharrell played in helping him reconnect with his former bandmate, Quavo, at the 2023 BET Awards. Offset expressed his affection for Quavo and emphasized the brotherly bond they share, according to Vibe.

Acknowledging their strong connection, Offset stated, “That's my brother at the end of the day. But we're good, though. We were just with each other in Paris. We be talking 'cause we be going through little emotions with this sh*t, and it don't be for the public.”

Offset further highlighted that the intricacies of their relationship are often kept away from the public eye, emphasizing that not everything is meant for public consumption. Despite their individual paths, it's evident that their connection remains strong, rooted in the shared loss of a fellow bandmate.

The conversation took a significant turn when Offset discussed how Pharrell had influenced his decision to participate in Migos' tribute to Takeoff at the 2023 BET Awards. The rapper admitted to feeling uncertain about the tribute, given the emotional weight it carried.

Offset recalled a conversation with Pharrell during Paris Fashion Week, where he expressed his reservations about the tribute. Pharrell, however, provided a profound perspective, encouraging Offset to participate.

“[Pharrell] was like, ‘Nah, you gotta do that for the world and for him, and y'all legacy. Y'all the biggest group in hip hop,'” Offset recounted.

Reflecting on the performance, Offset described it as a source of closure and an opportunity to conclude a significant chapter in the right way. The tribute aimed to convey unity, love, and a heartfelt gift to their fans and the world.

Pharrell's wisdom and encouragement played a crucial role in Offset's decision to honor Takeoff and foster a sense of unity and closure within Migos. This interview offers a glimpse into the deep bonds that connect artists and the powerful influence of mentors in the music industry.