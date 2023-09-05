Mark Cuban's love for basketball further exceeds any business venture that he has in his life. One of his most successful investments came in through the Dallas Mavericks. Now, the community is giving back to the Mavs head honcho by placing him in NBA 2k24's MyPlayer mode where he and Quavo apparently play minor roles in the story.

Ronnie 2k is ensuring that they release a really good version of the beloved basketball game. One way they are doing this is through bringing in people who have been essential in the storytelling of the NBA. Decades after he got involved in the Mavs front office, Mark Cuban is officially getting his call-up to be part of NBA 2k24.

Mark Cuban and Quavo will be featured in MyCareer on NBA 2K24 🔥 (via @Ronnie2K)pic.twitter.com/hnEFERU1r1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 4, 2023

Not only will he be present on the sidelines with his own character. Cuban will be cheering on Kobe Bryant during a scene in the game. Moreover, he will also have a special message embedded in the MyCareer storyline. Famous Georgia-based rapper Quavo is also set to make an appearance.

The two will be integral in tracking the player's progress in the personalized game mode. If they make the right calls and connections inside the game, Cuban and Quavo are going to pop up. These cameos are going to make the game more alive and rewarding. These cameos are only exclusive to players who have reached far in the game. The best way to see them would be to cop NBA 2k24 once it drops. Will you be one of the first people to see these awesome scenes?