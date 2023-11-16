Blazers young guard Anfernee Simons is progressing towards a return to the court after being sidelined with a thumb injury

The Portland Trail Blazers came into the 2023-24 NBA season ready to hit the rebuild button by trading away franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard and stocking up on young players and draft picks. The Blazers have yet to really see one of those young players this season though as Anfernee Simons has been sidelined with a thumb injury. Simons' prognosis is that he will be out at least six weeks. But in what should be good news for Blazers fans, Simons' is apparently doing well in his recovery as per Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report.

Here’s something positive: Anfernee Simons is out of the hard cast and just has a splint on his thumb now, and is working on ballhandling drills. A good sign that his rehab from thumb surgery is going as planned. He’s expected to be out until mid-December (6 weeks from injury) pic.twitter.com/69u7gvwD8f — Sean Highkin (@highkin) November 15, 2023

Anfernee Simons suffered the thumb injury during the Blazers season opening loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He was expected to take on a much larger role this season. He is considered one of the Blazers building blocks for the future. Simons is in his sixth season in the NBA, all with the Blazers since they drafted him with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

In the lone game Simons suited up in this season so far, he played 27 minutes and finished with 18 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 42.9 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from the three point line and 100 percent from the free throw line.

Last season, Simons moved into the Blazers starting lineup, starting all 62 games he played in. He had a career year averaging 21.1 points per game, 2.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists with splits of 44.7 percent shooting from the field, 37.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 89.4 percent shooting from the free throw line.