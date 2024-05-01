After the New York Knicks blew a six-point lead to the Philadelphia 76ers with less than 30 seconds remaining in Game 5, NBA fans were stunned.

Perhaps no one was more stunned than media personality (and Knicks die-hard) Steven A. Smith, and he had questions:

Said Smith, “Why did Mitchell Robinson foul Tyrese Maxey on that 3-point shot? Why did Josh Hart make the turnover on the outlet pass? Why did he not convert both free throws instead of just one? Why did he seem so erratic throughout the game? And, oh by the way, as great as Jalen Brunson was overall with his 40-point performance, did you not notice you had four teammates on the court with you in overtime to pass the ball to, instead of taking every damn shot?

The New York Knicks, with the injuries to Julius Randle, are not fully armed. They can't afford to play like that. But they did. And they gave up the big-time three from the logo to Maxey, instead of doubling him. And Tom Thibodeau decides to play McBride and take DiVincenzo out of the game all of that time instead of interchanging both of them. There's a whole bunch of mistakes to point to. ”

There's no doubt that Knicks fans, who were ready to explode in jubilation at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, are asking themselves many of the same questions.

76ers stun Knicks behind Tyrese Maxey's heroics

With their backs against the wall, the 76ers took the Knicks into overtime through a miraculous sequence from Tyrese Maxey and won in OT by a score of 112-106.

With under 30 seconds left, Brunson hit McBride wide open in the midrange and the Knicks reserve drilled it. Out of a timeout, Maxey earned a foul on a triple from Robinson and sank the free throw to earn a 4-point play. Hart went to the foul line and missed the first one. Maxey pulled up from deep and drained it, tying the game up at 97 and sending it to overtime.

Brunson got overtime started with a pull-up 3-pointer and a layup, giving the Knicks an instant five-point lead and making it seem as though they may pull away. Maxey retaliated with his own 3-pointer and looked to set up Embiid for an open shot. He passed it up but drew a foul.

The 76ers came up with massive takeaways on defense that led to go-ahead points. Embiid managed a steal and block on Brunson plus an and-one that put the Knicks down by four points. But he also committed a Flagrant 1 by hitting Brunson in the head as he went for another block. A free throw and another Brunson 3-pointer tied the game up.

Oubre somehow got a layup in traffic to go, a bucket followed by a sloppy turnover from each team. Harris was sent to the foul line and hit both of his shots. More freebies from Maxey sealed the deal for Philly.

Game 6 between the Knicks and 76ers is set for Thursday from Philadelphia.