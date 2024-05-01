With the 2024 NFL Draft concluded, the Seattle Seahawks have welcomed a promising group of players poised to elevate the team to greater achievements. Following a season filled with unforeseen challenges and intense competitions, this group of newcomers is seen as a symbol of hope and a testament to the team's strategic foresight. Both fans and experts are keen to explore the potential impacts of these new additions. We will delve deeply into the Seahawks' draft choices. Of course, we will scrutinize how each selection meets the team’s immediate needs and fits into their broader aspirations for the season ahead.

Seahawks' 2024 NFL Draft Strategy

Last season, the Seahawks opted for dazzle in the draft. They selected dynamic players like Devon Witherspoon, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Zach Charbonnet. Those picks were about flair, whereas this year’s draft focused more on substance. There’s no knock on the talents of last year’s picks. All have been significant contributors to the team. However, the 2024 draft marked a pivotal shift towards reinforcing the team's foundations and depth. Under the guidance of John Schneider and new head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks are crafting a robust, physically imposing team.

Entering the draft, the Seahawks wanted to bolster several positions. These included all three interior spots on the offensive line. They also wanted to enhance the cornerback position alongside Witherspoon and Riq Woolen, and to add depth at the EDGE. Following the re-signing of Leonard Williams, defensive tackle was less pressing, though enhancing this rotation remained a priority.

At linebacker, the departure of Bobby Wagner to the Commanders and Jordyn Brooks to the Dolphins left gaps that were only partly filled by acquiring Jerome Baker. The team continued to seek fresh, talented linebackers to rejuvenate this crucial unit.

Here we'll look at the Seattle Seahawks' 2024 NFL Draft class and provide our grades for all of their 8 draft picks.

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Grade: A

Despite lacking a second-round pick, many anticipated that the Seahawks would trade back from their 16th overall position. Instead, they opted to stay and directly address their most critical need. The Seahawks were in desperate need of bolstering their interior defensive line. They did just that by selecting the top available defensive tackle, Byron Murphy II from Texas.

It’s difficult not to be enthusiastic about this selection. In the world of drafting, there's always the classic dilemma: do you choose the best player available or do you select based on team needs? With Murphy, the Seahawks managed to do both.

Again, remember that the Seahawks had compelling trade offers to move down. It's natural to wonder about the potential benefits of those unexplored opportunities. However, the decision to focus on a top-tier defensive line prospect is a solid path. It's one that should leave fans and the team feeling confident about the direction they’re heading.

Christian Haynes, OL, UConn

Grade: A

The Seahawks have experienced consistent issues with being outmatched on both sides of the line in recent years. Addressing this, they identified a pressing need at the guard position. Christian Haynes emerged as the solution, a starting-caliber guard picked without needing to trade up. This well-timed selection should strengthen their offensive line significantly.

Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEP

Grade: B

Following their strategy of drafting immediate starters, the Seahawks chose Tyrice Knight with their third pick to enhance their linebacker depth. This move comes after losing several linebackers from the previous season. It paves the way for a refreshed linebacker corps featuring Jerome Baker and Tyrell Dodson.

AJ Barner, TE, Michigan

Grade: A

Leveraging his connections from his time at Michigan, Head Coach Mike Macdonald picked AJ Barner, a familiar face. Though primarily known as a blocking tight end, Barner has significant untapped potential as a receiver. As such, we could see him exceed expectations at the professional level.

Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn

Grade: B

In the later rounds, the Seahawks selected Nehemiah Pritchett. He is a cornerback known for his speed and reach. Sure, cornerback might not be considered a pressing need for Seattle. That said, given the presence of Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen, Pritchett’s versatility and explosive play could add valuable depth.

Sataoa Laumea, OL, Utah

Grade: A

By selecting Sataoa Laumea, a four-year starter from one of the country’s most underappreciated programs, the Seahawks aim to avoid the offensive line debacles of past seasons. Laumea provides the Seahawks with essential depth and reliability behind starters like Lucas and Cross.

DJ James, CB, Auburn

Grade: B

It seems Auburn was offering a two-for-one deal on their cornerbacks this draft season. Fifty-six picks after selecting Nehemiah Pritchett, the Seahawks picked up his teammate, DJ James. Another fast cornerback for Coach Macdonald’s secondary, James was recognized as one of the top corners in the SEC last year. Reports from USA TODAY highlight that analysts expected him to be off the board by the fourth round, making him a great value pick for Seattle at this spot.

Michael Jerrell, OL, Findlay

Grade: C

The selection of Michael Jerrell seems to be part of the Seahawks' strategy to rejuvenate their aging offensive line. Often, picks in the final two rounds are about securing talent just before they potentially become undrafted free agents, thereby avoiding the frenzy of post-draft bidding wars. This appears to be the case with the choice of Jerrell, suggesting a pragmatic approach by Seattle to fill roster spots and bring in young prospects to develop.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the Seattle Seahawks' 2024 draft strategy reflects a focused and strategic approach to team building. They wanted to strengthen key areas while balancing the allure of potential trades with the necessity of immediate improvement. Each selection, from Byron Murphy II's pivotal addition to the defensive line to the strategic depth provided by later picks like Nehemiah Pritchett, indicates a well-thought-out plan to address both pressing needs and future contingencies.

Yes, it's always tempting to speculate on what might have been had different decisions been made. However, the Seahawks have assembled a draft class that promises significant contributions and bolsters the team’s prospects for the upcoming season. As these young players integrate into the team and begin to make their mark, only time will tell the true impact of the 2024 draft class. Having said that, the initial outlook is undeniably promising.