We have covered Eve’s outfit, earrings, and hair. Now, let’s talk about the glasses that Eve can wear in Stellar Blade. In this guide, we will teach you how to unlock the various glasses in Stellar Blade, including where to buy them and how much they are.

Stellar Blade – Glasses Vendor Unlock Guide

First off, lets start with what glasses do. Much like the other outfits, earrings, and hairstyles in the game, glasses are also purely cosmetic. That means they do not give the player any stats, other than style points.

Most of the glasses in the game can be found from one vendor: D1g_g2r. To find D1G_g2r, players must first progress the main story enough to gain access to the Wasteland. While exploring the Wasteland, specifically the east part of the map, players will receive a distress signal.

Players must then follow this distress signal north, where they will arrive at the Scrap Yard. Once the player frees D1G_g2r, they will be able to buy various items from him, including the aforementioned glasses.

As mentioned above, most of these glasses can be bought from D1g_g2r. There are, however, two glasses that players cannot buy from D1g_g2r. These are the Half-rim Glasses and the Large Round Glasses.

Half-rim Glasses are available for the player to use if they bought the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition. The Large Round Glasses, on the other hand, can be found in Spire 4. After deciding to fix the elevator, players enter an area with two sets of stairs.

Players must head to the stairs on the left and follow the path. After some platforming, players will find a crate that contains the Large Round Glasses.

Stellar Blade – All Buyable Glasses

A total of 11 glasses are buyable from D1g_g2r. Much like the other vendors in the game, increasing your affinity with the vendor by buying their wares will unlock more items. Here are all of the available glasses that players can buy from D1g_g2r (in alphabetical order):

Brown Horn-rimmed Glasses

Buyable from D1g_g2r once players reach Level 2 Store Affinity with him. The glasses can be bought for 2 Vitcoins.

Cat’s Eye

Buyable from D1g_g2r once players reach Level 1 Store Affinity with him. The glasses can be bought for 2 Vitcoins.

Classic Round Glasses

Buyable from D1g_g2r once players reach Level 2 Store Affinity with him. The glasses can be bought for 2 Vitcoins. Alternatively, players will also be able to get these glasses early if they pre-ordered the game.

Laboratory Goggles

Buyable from D1g_g2r once players reach Level 2 Store Affinity with him. The glasses can be bought for 2 Vitcoins

Metal-framed Glasses

Buyable from D1g_g2r once players reach Level 1 Store Affinity with him. The glasses can be bought for 2 Vitcoins.

Orange Aviators

Buyable from D1g_g2r once players reach Level 3 Store Affinity with him. The glasses can be bought for 2 Vitcoins.

Oval Horn-rimmed Glasses

Buyable from D1g_g2r once players reach Level 1 Store Affinity with him. The glasses can be bought for 2 Vitcoins.

Oversized Sunglasses

Buyable from D1g_g2r once players reach Level 3 Store Affinity with him. The glasses can be bought for 2 Vitcoins.

Polygonal-framed Glasses

Buyable from D1g_g2r once players reach Level 2 Store Affinity with him. The glasses can be bought for 2 Vitcoins.

Skinny Sunglasses

Buyable from D1g_g2r once players reach Level 3 Store Affinity with him. The glasses can be bought for 2 Vitcoins.

Square-framed Glasses

Buyable from D1g_g2r once players reach Level 2 Store Affinity with him. The glasses can be bought for 2 Vitcoins.

That’s all for our guide on how to unlock the various glasses in Stellar Blade that players can buy and equip. Stellar Blade is available exclusively on the PlayStation 5.

