The New York Mets have been through a roller-coaster ride so far this season. They lost their first five games of the season. They could not have looked any worse, especially at the plate, where they were completely impotent. Then they reversed course and won series on the road against the two most powerful teams in the National League, the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers. They are now 15-14 after a Tuesday night win versus the Cubs in the second game of this midweek series in New York. The Mets rebounded by getting better, more consistent, and more timely hitting, particularly from Francisco Lindor. Their pitching is solid and has been able to support the offense when the offense manages to score at least five runs. The Mets have stabilized and avoided a full-on collapse in April, but now they need to steadily improve and not undo the good work they have done over the past few weeks.

The Chicago Cubs look like a team which will be in playoff and division contention the whole season. Their pitching has been solid. They have an athletic team which can play defense, steal bases, and apply pressure on opponents. New manager Craig Counsell is a massive upgrade over last year's manager, David Ross. The Cubs look like a stable, well-coached team which won't have as many prolonged slumps or slip-ups the way last year's team did. One reason for the Cubs' strong start is pitcher Shota Imanaga. He has been strong and reliable in his first month in the big leagues. If he remains effective, Chicago's outlook will remain bright.

Here are the Cubs-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Mets Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+134)

New York Mets: +1.5 (-162)

Over: 7.5 (-112)

Under: 7.5 (-108)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Mets

TV: Marquee Sports (Cubs) / SNY (Mets) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The fact that the Cubs have Shota Imanaga on the mound is the best reason to think they will win. Imanaga has been consistent and dependable as a starting pitcher for the Cubs so far this season. He is going up against a New York batting order which has had its moments in 2024 but has not been especially threatening or imposing. The matchup between Imanaga and the Mets' hitters is something the Cubs should welcome. Each of the first two games of this series have been close and generally well-pitched, the kind of game Imanaga should be able to replicate against the Mets.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets have contained the Cubs' hitters in this series. Chicago got only three hits on Monday and only four on Tuesday. The Cubs have scored a total of five runs in two games in this series, and three of those five runs were ninth-inning runs. Mets pitchers have a plan and are executing it. New York's comfort zone against Chicago hitters should tip the balance of this game in the Mets' favor.

Final Cubs-Mets Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. The Mets and Cubs are pretty evenly-matched, such that no outcome would truly surprise.

Final Cubs-Mets Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5