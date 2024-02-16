The Toronto Blue Jays got a tough Cavan Biggio update.

The Toronto Blue Jays finished third in the American League East last season, 12 games behind the division winning Baltimore Orioles. For the Blue Jays to take the next step, they will need to be health entering the season and get off to a fast start, a proposition that looks a bit more challenging with the latest Cavan Biggio injury news.

Recently Toronto Manager John Schneider's comments on the 2024 Blue Jays were released and they will have fans feeling fired up. Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s $19.9 million contract arbitration situation got an important update.

On Thursday, reporter Keegan Matheson gave the latest update on a key Blue Jay's health situation.

Cavan Biggio's Health Setback

The 28-year-old Blue Jays second baseman has left shoulder tendonitis according to Schneider.

The injury challenge will “sounds like a mid-February precaution,” but Biggio is not hitting live pitching on the field just yet according to Matheson's report.

Biggio is the son of former Astros star Craig Biggio.

The lefty hitter had one hit in eight games during the 2023 postseason.

He had a .235 average, nine home runs and 40 RBI during the 2023 regular season and is still learning on the job with hopes of reaching his famous father's production.

Blue Jays Host First Official Workout

Pitchers and catchers took part in the team's first official spring training workout on Thursday as video was posted to the team's official Twitter account.

For Schneider's team, the 2024 season represents a new opportunity to prove they are World Series caliber. With Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Biggio among its biggest name players, the Jays have a star studded roster and a lot of optimism for this upcoming slate of games.