Published November 29, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Don Mattingly and the Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly “deep in talks” for Mattingly to join Toronto’s coaching staff, per The New York Post.

Mattingly and Derek Jeter were previously linked to the YES Network to potentially play a role in calling New York Yankees’ games next season. But Mattingly admitted he had something else in the works.

“I have something else burning fairly hot right now,” Don Mattingly said. “Depends how that goes.”

And it has become clear that the main item on his agenda was this Blue Jays’ coaching job. It should be noted that he’s not interviewing to be the Blue Jays head coach, as Toronto previously signed interim manager John Schneider to a 3-year contract following the 2022 campaign.

But Don Mattingly will play a pivotal role on Schneider’s coaching staff if this deal comes to fruition. Mattingly has previously managed both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins. He knows what it takes to lead in both a large and small market. His experience will serve Schneider well.

The Blue Jays enjoyed a strong 2022 season. Schneider, who took over managing duties mid-way through the year, led Toronto to the playoffs. Although they fell short during the postseason, the future is bright for the Blue Jays with young superstars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Bo Bichette, and Alec Manoah leading the charge. Don Mattingly’s interest in the team is understandable, as Toronto profiles as a legitimate 2023 World Series contender.

We will continue to provide updates as Mattingly and the Blue Jays work towards making a deal official.