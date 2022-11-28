Published November 28, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The YES Network is reportedly open to bringing New York Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly into the fold, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. YES president of programming and production John Filippelli revealed the network’s thoughts on Mattingly and Jeter.

“You don’t say no to Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly, if there is a place for them in your universe, you find a way to make it work. We haven’t had any in-depth discussion with either. If they are A) available and B) interested, you probably at least have to have a conversation.”

Derek Jeter has yet to respond to the YES Network’s potential interest. However, Don Mattingly replied to the New York Post in reference to possibly calling Yankees games next season.

“I have something else burning fairly hot right now,” Mattingly said. “Depends how that goes.”

Jeter and Mattingly have remained involved with the game following their respective retirements from baseball. However, Jeter has focused on the ownership side of things while Mattingly has managed multiple teams. He previously managed the Los Angeles Dodgers before coaching the Miami Marlins over the course of the past 7 years. Jeter was part of a Marlins ownership group until last season, when he ultimately stepped down from his CEO duties.

The Yankees already receive plenty of attention. But fans would be even more inclined to tune in if Jeter and Mattingly were involved with the YES Network. It will be interesting to see if anything ends up coming to fruition.