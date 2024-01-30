Fans were on the fence about MLB The Show's decision to have Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the cover.

On March 19, gamers everywhere will be able to play the brand new MLB The Show 24. When they pick up their copies, fans will immediately recognize Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero was named the cover athlete for MLB The Show 24, the league announced. The Blue Jays star understands how important the accolade is and what it'll mean for his legacy, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

“This is when people are going to know about me,” Guerrero said. “It's either going to be, ‘Vlad Jr is back,' or ‘Vlad Jr stayed behind.' I'm focused on what I have to do.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr is your 2024 @MLBTheShow cover star ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/WUJ7hDPDFA — MLB (@MLB) January 30, 2024

While Guerrero is certainly excited for the distinction, MLB fans had more of a mixed reaction. Some were excited for him to get the nod. Others felt MLB The Show could've went in a different directions besides Guerrero.

Before Vlad Guerrero Jr gets hate for amassing a 1.0 fWAR and gracing MLB the Show's cover, this is a guy with 130 career HR before age 25…with tons of swagger. — Discuss Baseball (@discussbaseball) January 30, 2024

Why are people hating on Vlad for being on the cover of MLB The Show 24 when we literally had Jazz Chisholm last year😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Daulton Varsho Enjoyer (@thevarsho) January 30, 2024

LAUNCH A BASEBALL IF YOU ARE THE 2024 MLB THE SHOW COVER ATHLETE LITERALLY VLAD JR: pic.twitter.com/D39gdg9fCm — Victor 🫡 (@V1ctor_S1lva27) January 30, 2024

Someone needs to explain to me the process of picking Vlad Guerrero Jr for the cover of MLB The Show 24. They are three years late on this and there are plenty of players that killed it last year that deserve it more than he does. pic.twitter.com/Ffpyd1fTji — The Skippers View (@TheSkippersView) January 30, 2024

Vlad Guerrero Jr is the 3rd best First Baseman IN HIS OWN DIVISION https://t.co/pWlFowWYuB — No More Fielders 🧢 (@nomorefielders) January 30, 2024

In a year where Acuna went 40/70 and shohei ohtani signed a 700 million dollar contract with an iconic franchise, you chose Vlad Guerrero Jr. https://t.co/dXGEDs74pB — Nick #LFGM (@nicocongi) January 30, 2024

The disdain towards Guerrero comes from his down 2023 season. While he made his third-straight All-Star Game, the first baseman hit .264 with 26 home runs and 94 RBI. All lows during his All-Star streak. While his numbers certainly aren't to be laughed at, fans didn't expect MLB The Show to pick a player coming off of a down year.

Still, Vlad Guerrero Jr has been one of the more exciting players since joining the league in 2019. Over 660 games, the slugger has hit .279 with 130 home runs and 404 RBI. Alongside his All-Star nods, Guerrero is a Gold Glover, Silver Slugger and Home Run Derby winner.

The Blue Jays star will enter the upcoming season looking to improve on his 2023 numbers. If he can put together another jaw-dropping season, Guerrero will justify his MLB The Show 24 selection.