On March 19, gamers everywhere will be able to play the brand new MLB The Show 24. When they pick up their copies, fans will immediately recognize Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero was named the cover athlete for MLB The Show 24, the league announced. The Blue Jays star understands how important the accolade is and what it'll mean for his legacy, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

“This is when people are going to know about me,” Guerrero said. “It's either going to be, ‘Vlad Jr is back,' or ‘Vlad Jr stayed behind.' I'm focused on what I have to do.”

While Guerrero is certainly excited for the distinction, MLB fans had more of a mixed reaction. Some were excited for him to get the nod. Others felt MLB The Show could've went in a different directions besides Guerrero.

The disdain towards Guerrero comes from his down 2023 season. While he made his third-straight All-Star Game, the first baseman hit .264 with 26 home runs and 94 RBI. All lows during his All-Star streak. While his numbers certainly aren't to be laughed at, fans didn't expect MLB The Show to pick a player coming off of a down year.

Still, Vlad Guerrero Jr has been one of the more exciting players since joining the league in 2019. Over 660 games, the slugger has hit .279 with 130 home runs and 404 RBI. Alongside his All-Star nods, Guerrero is a Gold Glover, Silver Slugger and Home Run Derby winner.

The Blue Jays star will enter the upcoming season looking to improve on his 2023 numbers. If he can put together another jaw-dropping season, Guerrero will justify his MLB The Show 24 selection.