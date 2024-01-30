He marks the first Blue Jay to make the cover since Josh Donaldson on MLB The Show 16

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named the MLB The Show 24 Cover Athlete today. Additionally, the developer is now accepting pre-orders for the next MLB The Show title, which should release some time around March. While the Cover Athlete Reveal didn't show any gameplay, there's still plenty to discuss.

At 24 years old, the three-time MLB All-Star has definitely earned the opportunity to grace the cover of an MLB The Show game. Furthermore, he marks the first Blue Jay to make the cover since Josh Donaldson on MLB The Show 16. Overall, the decision to make Guerrero Jr. the cover athlete makes perfect since. At a young age, he's able to connect with younger audiences in a new generation of baseball.

Additionally, three All-Star honors, a Golden Glove, a First-Team nod, a Silver Slugger Award, makes the former Home Run leader a perfect candidate. Overall, he'll hope to help his Blue Jays move past the Wild Card round and make a real push in the postseason. Additionally, he'll hope to have a better season than Jazz Chisholm Jr. did, who graced the cover of last year's title.

Overall, Chisholm, a 2022 All-Star, disappeared in 2023 after moving to centerfield and a turf toe injury. However, we believe Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a bit more firepower to his resume. In fact, we believe the young Superstar has an even brighter career ahead of him.

Overall, Guerrero Jr. ended the 2023 season with an RBI of 94, along with 26 home runs, and a batting average of .264. While not his best season, he still proves to be a valuable asset for a growing Blue Jays team. We look forward to the release of MLB The Show 24. While the trailer did not reveal any gameplay, we expect to see more news in the coming months.

