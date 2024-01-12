Things are getting intense between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays.

The Toronto Blue Jays are amid intense MLB Free Agency contract negotiations with first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Guerrero had a productive 2023 season, so his asking price on an extension is understandably high. Toronto has taken a stance on his request as a new report surfaces.

The Blue Jays lay their cards out to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. amid intense contract negotiations

Guerrero reportedly requested $19.9 million and Toronto countered with $18.05 million, per Bob Nightengale. It remains to be seen if the star baseman will accept the offer.

During the 2023 season, Guerrero hit 26 home runs and was responsible for 94 RBI, both of which ranked top 40 in the MLB. Moreover, he batted an average of .264 and boasted an OPS of .768. The 24-year-old played a vital role in Toronto's solid season.

The Blue Jays finished with an 89-73 record and earned a trip to the MLB Playoffs as an AL Wild Card team. However, the team was swept by the Minnesota Twins. Toronto wants to bolster its team as much as possible to compete toward a deeper run in 2024.

The 2023-24 MLB Free Agency period has been a roller coaster for the Blue Jays. Toronto was on the hinge of signing Shohei Ohtani after reports surfaced the superstar was on a plane to Canada. The report turned out to be false though. Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Nevertheless, the team has a chance to further secure long-term success in its negotiations with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. If both sides can agree on a number, there is an increased chance he will remain on the team for a long time.