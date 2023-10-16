The New York Liberty were able stay alive in the WNBA Finals with a pivotal win in Game 3 yesterday on their home floor. All-Stars Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu both got the job done and lifted their team to avoid elimination. More importantly, the pair showed off their cleanest signature sneakers as they took the court in their own up-and-coming models. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Entering the second half of Game 3 with a three point lead, the Liberty were able to dominate the second half and come out with a double-digit win. Breanna Stewart notched herself a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds while Sabrina Ionescu played facilitator with 11 assists and nine points on the night. They were able to avoid finals elimination and will now have a chance to even the series on their home floor once again.

During the Game 3 win, both Stewart and Ionescu rocked their signature sneaker models from Puma and Nike, respectively. The pair is just two of three active WNBA players with their own signature sneaker, with Mystics' Elena Delle Donne rounding out the list. Considering they're on the same team, it was fun to see them duel for who had the cooler shoe in last night's win.

Breanna Stewart breaks out a new @PumaHoops Stewie 2 for the #WNBAFinals — inspired by the New York Subway lines. pic.twitter.com/eQExoA3PCi — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 15, 2023

Breanna Stewart rocked an insanely clean iteration of her signature Puma Stewie 2 and it matched perfectly with the Liberty's home uniforms for Game 3. The second shoe in her signature line, this all-black version of the Stewie 2 clearly pays tribute to the New York subway lines and their color-coded maps. This is the first time we're seeing Stewart wear these, so expect a release in the near future. Either way, this may have been the cleanest sneaker we've seen in the Finals thus far.

Sabrina Ionescu took it back to the Oregon Ducks colorway of the Sabrina 1 for Game 3 of the #WNBAFinals 🦆 pic.twitter.com/N9r0PjMeHv — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 15, 2023

Sabrina Ionescu rocked her extremely popular Nike Sabrina 1, paying homage to none other than her beloved Oregon Ducks. It's not the first time we've seen Ionescu rock a Ducks-themed sneaker in her games and clearly they're a symbol of good luck if she's coming back to this colorway during an elimination game. While it's still her very first sneaker model, the Nike Sabrina 1 is already garnering attention as the best basketball shoe of 2023. Don't be surprised if we see a ton of NBA stars lace these up next season.

Puma Stewie 2 vs. Nike Sabrina 1

There's no question that these two had the best sneakers on-foot for Game 3, but who shined brighter with their footwear? It's always cool to see Sabrina Ionescu represent the Oregon Ducks and her historic college career. All in all, the Nike Sabrina 1 is truly a revolutionary sneaker for women's basketball and it will bridge the gap between men's and women's basketball footwear.

However, when looking at these two particular colorways, we'll have to give Breanna Stewart and her Puma Stewie 2 the edge in this one. The inspiration and execution of the New York subway lines is awesome and it pops perfectly on an all-black silhouette. If both of these were to release right now, my money would be on this Puma Stewie 2.

What do you think – who rocked the cleaner shoe in Game 3?