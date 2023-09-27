The WNBA Playoffs are in full swing, and so far, they have provided a lot of excitement. It is currently the semi-final stage of the postseason, and the four teams remaining are the Connecticut Sun, New York Liberty, Dallas Wings and Las Vegas Aces. After the Sun took game one on Sunday over the two seeded Liberty, New York fired back with a big win on Tuesday, 84-77. Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu had a big performance for New York, and she said after the game that she felt like her team had to have to this one.

“I think there's just a different mentality when you're down one,” Sabrina Ionescu said, according to an article from ESPN. “This was a must-win for us. We weren't going to lose two at home, especially in front of this crowd that's supported us already all year long, and especially how far we've just come as a team, understanding that a lot of the mistakes that we made in that first game were in our control.”

Ionescu finished with a team-high 21 points and was an impressive 10-10 from the free throw stripe on Tuesday. Heading into this game, her and the team knew what they had to do to come out with the victory.

“Coming into Game 2, it was controlling the controllables and playing our style of basketball, and if we did that, everything else would take care of itself,” Ionescu continued. “We were able to see what it felt like to have one slip away and not let that happen again tonight.”

The Liberty will now be on the road in game three with the series tied up at one. This should be end up being an exciting one.