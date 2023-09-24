Before Deion “PrimeTime” Sanders brought the swag to the University of Colorado, the Oregon Ducks long held the title as the most dripped-out team in all of college sports. The hype surrounding this game was the biggest either school had seen in recent years, but the Oregon Ducks did not disappoint and played like a team that's been there before. Even better – they looked great while doing it. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Around 2009, the Oregon Ducks football team and Nike began to collaborate on some of the wildest uniform combinations in college sports at the time. Often rooted in tradition, Oregon took their uniforms a step forward and began to create so many differing combinations, that they could wear a different variation every game for the next few years. With Nike founder Phil Knight as their biggest donor, it's clear that the Ducks will never fall short of the latest in uniform technology.

Their game against Colorado received added attention after the Colorado players stomped all over the field before the game. This, coupled with a fiery pregame speech from head couch Dan Lanning, made for an already heated matchup between the two teams. Perhaps even more heated, however, were the custom Nike cleats worn by the Ducks throughout the game.

The Ducks made their way to the stadium in custom Nike LeBron James 20 PE's, exclusively made for the Oregon Football team. Once on the field, they wore primarily black cleats to match their uniforms. However, the mid-panels of the shoes had thermal technology built-in and would reactively change colors throughout the game in response to change in temperature.

“Players are wearing heat-activated color-changing Nike Vapor Edge KF Dunks. So the cleats change colors based on thermal activity – body temperature, sunlight – longtime equipment manager Kenny Farr came up with the idea.”

The Nike Vapor Edge KF Dunk is a prototype football cleat Nike has been experimenting with and last night, the football world got to see the shoes in action for the first time. Oregon came out the gates hot and led Colorado 35-0 at the half. They closed with a final score of 42-7 as the Oregon Ducks silenced the hype around the Colorado football program.

With the cleats being such a success and social media, it may not be far-fetched that we see Nike put these into production. What do you think about these – would you want to see your school rocking them?