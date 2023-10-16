Coming into Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, the New York Liberty found themselves with their backs against the wall trailing 0-2 against the Las Vegas Aces. Facing elimination, the Liberty used an inspired performance, buoyed by a record attendance, to grab a much needed win and get back into the series. It's not over yet though as the Liberty will need another performance like this in Game 4 to even the series and force a deciding Game 5. The Liberty were led by Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart in Game 3 and after the game, Stewart spoke about the team's mindset that let to their big win as per Myles Ehrlich of Winsidr.

Breanna Stewart: "[It was] just taking a look at ourselves, a look in the mirror & understanding that the basketball we played those two games in Vegas wasn't anything we were proud of. Even though we were down, we wanted to continue to fight and have each other's backs." (Q: ??) — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) October 15, 2023

Breanna Stewart had a strong season for the Liberty this year as she won the WNBA's MVP award. She's been brilliant in the playoffs but has struggled some during the first two games of the WNBA Finals. In Game 1, she finished with 21 points but shot only 8-19 (42.1 percent) from the field, In Game 2, she finished with 14 points on only 6-17 (35.3 percent) shooting from the field.

In Game 3, Stewart overcame a bit of a slow start to finish with 20 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. She shot 8-16 (50 percent) from the field.

Throughout the playoffs, Stewart has been averaging 19.3 points per game, 9.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocked shots with splits of 36.4 percent shooting from the field, 20.5 percent shooting from the three point line and 89.5 percent shooting from free throw line.

The Liberty are going to need another efficient and dominant performance from Stewart against the Aces in order to even the series up and force a deciding Game 5.