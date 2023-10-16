The Las Vegas Aces dropped Game 4 of their WNBA Finals series against the New York Liberty, 94-72 on Sunday. They had won the first tow games of the series on their home floor, but faced an inspired Liberty team bent on avoiding elimination. Not only that, but the Aces are awaiting potentially bad news regarding the health of star point guard Chelsea Gray who left the game early. While the game remained relatively close throughout, it was a fourth quarter surge by the Liberty that put the game away for good. Aces franchise star A'ja Wilson didn't shoot particularly well in Game 4 and after the game she explained her focus as per Myles Ehrlich of Winsidr.

A'ja Wilson on 16 pts on 4/16 shooting: "It just wasn't going in. I kept shooting, so that's a plus. I don't think anything was sped up or rushed, but I just didn't hit." (Q: @em_adler) — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) October 15, 2023

A'ja Wilson shot only 4-16 from the field in the Aces WNBA Finals Game 4 loss to the Liberty. She did finish with 16 points, 11 rebounds and one assist. Wilson has bounced back in major ways after poor shooting games this season and so it's not a stretch to picture her coming through for the Aces in Game 4.

Throughout the playoffs, Wilson has been averaging a playoff career-high 24.9 points per game, 11.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.9 blocked shots in 32.3 minutes per game. She's been shooting 60.4 percent from the field, 50 percent from three point range and 84.8 percent from the free throw line. Her field goal percentage and three point percentage are playoff career highs.

In Game 1 against the Liberty, Wilson finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocked shots. In Game 2 she finished with 26 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one blocked shots.