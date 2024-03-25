The reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty is stacking accolade after accolade in her already legendary career and she's making sure to bring up the future generation of hoopers around her. In celebrating her newest signature sneaker with Puma, the Stewie 3, Stewart held her first-ever Stewie 30 Elite Camp in Brooklyn. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
There have been just 12 women in the WNBA's history to receive their own signature sneaker, so Breanna Stewart is already in rarified air with her third named model releasing soon. Over the last few years, women's basketball has garnered a massive increase in audience and Stewart has been an integral part of that.
We've also seen footwear from the women's side make a huge splash in the NBA with many stars favoring the sleek designs of the Puma Stewie line or the Nike Sabrina line. Both women are leading the charge from the same city and it's clear they're making New York the center of women's basketball.
Constantly giving back to her community, Breanna Stewart and Puma Hoops collaborated to put together her first-ever Stewie 30 Elite Camp for high school basketball players around the country. The basketball-filled weekend included drills, games, lessons, and a number of gifts, including Stewart's latest Puma Stewie 3.
The first ever Stewie 30 Elite Camp powered by @pumahoops was lit! 🔥
My mission for this camp was to bring the top 30 sophomore and junior high school players together to be immersed in a two-day experience that included on-court training sessions and off-court workshops. pic.twitter.com/NP2NTkb3Ql
— Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) March 24, 2024
“These players came to New York with the intention of getting better, and they did just that. Thank you to my first Stewie 30 Elite class for making this such a memorable experience. I hope that you left with a new perspective and motivation to continue to get better.” Stewart wrote of her inaugural Stewie 30 hoopers.
Stewart's mission was to bring 30 of the best high school sophomores and juniors together under one roof to experience two days immersed in all things basketball. We've seen countless professional basketball players run their own youth camps during the offseasons, so it's great to see Breanna Stewart holding the first of many more to come.
I’m back. #StewYork pic.twitter.com/QJNxFNwsN9
— Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) February 26, 2024
Along with the experience, campers went home with Stewart's unreleased Puma Stewie 3 in the “coral yellow” colorway. We've seen early images of a Puma Stewie 3 ‘Paris' ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games, but no official release date has been announced. For now, it'll be just the Stewie 30 Elite who get their hands on early pairs of her shoe.
In line with her previous Puma Stewie 2 releases, the Puma Stewie 3 should come with a standard tag of $125 and come primarily in women's sizing. These have already been a hit across basketball courts of all levels, so expect nothing short of great as Breanna Stewart continues to refine her style through her footwear.
Will you be grabbing a pair of these for the hardwood?