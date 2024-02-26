Breanna Stewart agreed to re-sign with the New York Liberty on Monday. The reigning MVP is ready to lead New York once again in 2024. Stewart channeled Michael Jordan with her reaction to the new contract Monday.
“I’m back,” Stewart wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Breanna Stewart ready to lead Liberty once again
Stewart wants to do everything she can to help New York win. In fact, she even took less than a maximum deal to return to New York, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
“WNBA Free Agency news: MVP Breanna Stewart has agreed to terms on a one-year, non-guaranteed below-maximum deal to return to the New York Liberty, per sources. Stewart's willingness to take less than max allows Liberty to keep intact the starting lineup that reached 2023 Finals,” Charania wrote on X.
The Las Vegas Aces have won back-to-back WNBA championships. The Aces are expected to compete for the title yet again in 2024, so the Liberty will need all hands on deck to upset Las Vegas.
The Liberty should be a competitive team as well, especially with Breanna Stewart returning.
The 29-year-old averaged 23 points per game on 46.5 percent field goal and 35.5 percent three-point shooting in 2023. She added 9.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.5 steals per outing. Those statistics led to Stewart winning her second career WNBA MVP award.
It was a successful first season in New York for Stewart without question. A championship would have made it more memorable, though, so Stewart is likely more motivated than ever heading into the new campaign.
The Liberty will be an exciting team to watch during the '24 season. Do you think they can win the WNBA championship?