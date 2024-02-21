Willy Adames is expected to remain with the Brewers going into the season

When the Milwaukee Brewers traded away ace Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles, many viewed shortstop Willy Adames as a potential trade candidate, but Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said that he expects the shortstop to be on the team for Opening Day.

“We value and love Willy as much as anyone since I've been in Milwaukee,” Matt Arnold said, via Robert Murray of Fansided. “I love that guy and anticipate him being our Opening Day shortstop.”

New Brewers manager Pat Murphy said “definitely” in regards to Willy Adames being in the lineup on Opening Day.

Adames is headed into his last year under contract with the Brewers. While there remains the possibility of the team falling out of contention this season and trading Adames at the deadline, it seems that he will be with the Brewers to start the season.

Before Corbin Burnes was traded to the Orioles, much of the reporting indicated that the ace would stay with the team for the start of the season and potentially be moved ahead of the deadline as a rental.

It will be interesting to see how the Brewers fare without Burnes, and if they will be in contention after his departure. That could be the biggest determining factor when it comes to whether or not Adames will finish this season in Milwaukee ahead of hitting free agency. The Brewers undoubtedly would like to have a successful season with Adames at the shortstop position, then address his free agency status next offseason.