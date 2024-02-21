The Brewers are finalizing a contract with Gary Sanchez after initial concerns.

The Milwaukee Brewers look to come back strong in 2024 after a solid 2023 season. The Brewers went 92-70 and were the top team in the NL Central. Moreover, Milwaukee has confirmed a contract deal with former San Diego Padres catcher Gary Sanchez.

The Brewers improve their depth by confirming Gary Sanchez' contract

Milwaukee and Sanchez have finalized a one-year, $7 million deal after the two parties agreed to come together in early February, The Athletic reports.

The Brewers had concerns about Sanchez's physical condition after noting a lingering wrist issue. However, the two sides have agreed on a lower base salary that will allow Sanchez to earn his original $7 million if he stays healthy.

Sanchez spent the bulk of his career with the New York Yankees. He was with the team from 2015 to 2021 before making stops with the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets. Then, he joined the San Diego Padres in 2023, where he made a positive impact.

The 31-year-old appeared in 71 games and batted an average of .217 to go with 19 home runs. He looks to continue his production on a well-built Brewers team.

Milwaukee will look different entering the 2024 season after the departure of longtime manager Craig Counsell. Counsell helped the team achieve a .531 winning percentage during his nine seasons of service.

Nevertheless, the Brewers are returning key players and have bolstered their depth in their quest to remain at the top of the NL Central. Milwaukee made the 2023 MLB Playoffs as a Wild Card but was swept by the eventual NLCS champion Arizona Diamondbacks.

As Spring Training prepares for takeoff, can the Brewers bring the momentum of the 2023 season into 2024?