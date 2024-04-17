Brian Cox, the acclaimed actor known for his candid opinions, unleashed a scathing critique of the film industry at HistFest. Top of his list was Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal of Napoleon in Ridley Scott’s latest film, which Cox condemned as “truly terrible.” He didn’t spare director Scott either, suggesting that his direction did Phoenix no favors. Cox even quipped about Phoenix’s name, labeling his performance as “wacky.”
“It’s terrible,” Cox said of the Oscar-nominated historical drama, per The Standard. “A truly terrible performance by Joaquin Phoenix. It really is appalling. I don’t know what he was thinking. I think it’s totally his fault and I don’t think Ridley Scott helps him. I would have played it a lot better than Joaquin Phoenix, I tell you that. You can say it’s good drama. No — it’s lies.” He added, “I think he’s well named. Joaquin … wackeen … wacky. It’s a sort of wacky performance.”
Cox’s tirade extended beyond individual performances to the broader issue of historical accuracy in films. He lambasted the tendency to prioritize drama over factual representation, citing Scott’s dismissive response to fact-checkers during the “Napoleon” press tour. Cox also revisited his role in “Braveheart,” calling out the film’s historical inaccuracies and labeling it as “nonsense.”
brian cox every time he dunks on another famous actor unprovoked pic.twitter.com/HoZciLdDlE
— Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) April 17, 2024
From Stage to Screen: Cox’s Unfiltered Views
Promoting his lead role in “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” Cox addressed comparisons between his theater character and Logan Roy from “Succession.” He dismissed such parallels as “stupid,” criticizing modern theater critics for lacking the diligence of their predecessors.
Cox not only fired at Joaquin Phoenix, but also took aim at method acting, a technique he regularly discusses in relation to his “Succession” co-star Jeremy Strong. He emphasized the importance of research over off-camera character inhabitation, describing actors as “transmitters” of energy rather than imitators of life.
The actor’s outspokenness carried over into politics, where he expressed concerns about living in America under restrictive policies and the potential re-election of Donald Trump. Cox openly considered leaving the U.S. should Trump return to office, reflecting on the challenges of governing such a diverse nation.
In conclusion, Brian Cox’s appearance at HistFest was a fiery display of his unapologetic stance on acting, historical representation, and political leadership. Also, Joaquin Phoenix surely felt his wrath. His words left no doubt about his views, and they’re sure to resonate with fans and critics alike.