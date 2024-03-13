Ari Aster will follow up Beau Is Afraid with a Western, Eddington. Here's everything you need to know about the new A24 film.
Eddington's cast
It's being reported that Aster is assembling another all-star cast for Eddington. Once again, he will collaborate with Beau Is Afraid star Joaquin Phoenix for his next film. Recent two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone, Austin Butler, and Pedro Pascal will also star in the film.
Stone is fresh off her second career Oscar win for Poor Things. Butler was up for Best Actor a year prior for his performance in Elvis and starred in Dune: Part Two. Pascal is gearing up for the likes of the MCU's Fantastic Four and Gladiator 2.
The film will commence shooting this week. A24 will produce and distribute the film.
What's it about?
Plot details for Eddington are still being kept under wraps. The Hollywood Reporter's report states that it “centers on a small-town New Mexico sheriff with lofty aspirations.” It remains unclear who will play who.
Who is Ari Aster?
Ari Aster made a name for himself thanks to his A24 horror films, Hereditary and Midsommar. The former is the third highest-grossing film in the company's history. Recent films like Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once and another horror film, Talk to Me, have since dethroned it.
His latest film, Beau Is Afraid, was his most ambitious to date. It had a budget of $35 million and made a little under $12 million at the box office. Joaquin Phoenix starred with Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan, and Nathan Lane.